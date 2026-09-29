Meet Salem

ABOUT

7-year-old Domestic Shorthair.

CHARACTERISTICS

Salem is a quirky kitty; she is unapologetically herself and very vocal to our volunteers. She has strong people preferences and dos and don’ts, and we love that she knows exactly what she wants. Salem was adopted from us five years ago, and she slept on her father’s chest every night. Her person recently passed away, and it has been very confusing for her to be back where she started. Salem is hoping someone will walk in and love her saucy self just as she is; no questions asked. Might that be you?

COAT LENGTH

Short, sleek fur.

HEALTH

Spayed, up to date on vaccinations.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

An experienced cat owner.

ADOPT SALEM

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org