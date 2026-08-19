Meet Shiloh

ABOUT

2-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Shiloh is a timid girl who transforms during the quiet hours of the shelter. She will roll around with every toy she can find, and she scratches her favorite post in between zoomies. Her bright eyes are easily recognized in the Middle Cattery; their vibrant color can be spotted from across the room. The shelter environment is frightening for a nervous kitty like Shiloh, but we know a special someone will choose her and watch her blossom in their home.

COAT LENGTH

Short, sleek fur.

HEALTH

Spayed, up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

An experienced owner, other cats.

ADOPT SHILOH

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org