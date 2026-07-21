ABOUT
3-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix.
CHARACTERISTICS
Simi is a serene girl with beautiful calico spots. Her green eyes glimmer with curiosity when visitors walk around our Middle Cattery. Simi enjoys gentle head scratches when tucked into a safe hidey bed, and she exchanges slow blinks with us while out in the open. Simi would do well with a patient person who can see past her nervous nature in the shelter environment. A calm, quiet home suits her best.
COAT LENGTH
Short, smooth fur.
HEALTH
Spayed, up-to-date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
An experienced owner, other cats.
ADOPT SIMI
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org