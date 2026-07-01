Meet Simon

ABOUT

7-month-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Simon has been nothing but a sweet boy and enjoys playing with his feline friends and our volunteers. He is intrigued by every kind of toy, and his favorite worm on a string will lure him out from his safe hidey cubby. While timid in the shelter environment, Simon loves to be petted on his head and chin by those he trusts and always approaches us for food and treats. We can count on our little house panther to be first in line for breakfast every morning. Come visit Simon and see what he is all about!

COAT LENGTH

Sleek, short fur.

HEALTH

Neutered, up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

An experienced owner, other cats.

ADOPT SIMON

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org