Locals Are Trading Pools for Swimmable Ponds — Here’s Why

If anyone knows about the benefits of recreational ponds, it’s Garden State Koi’s Tom Smith. He’s had one in his own backyard for over a decade. “Orange County residents are lucky if they can get three months a year out of a pool; after that, it’s a tarped over eyesore for the rest of the year,” explained Smith. “More and more, locals are turning to us to install recreational, swimmable ponds – not just for the aesthetics, but also to enjoy year-round benefits.”

Here are just a few reasons why locals are turning to Garden State Koi in Warwick, N.Y. install swimmable ponds – or convert existing pools to recreational ponds.

1. Low maintenance

Homeowners save time and money when they choose recreational ponds over pools. The average monthly maintenance cost for a pool is $180. The average pool owner spends an hour each week cleaning their pool and adjusting chemicals.

Recreational ponds, meanwhile, only require about five minutes of maintenance each week – and the average annual cost is just $125 for water treatment.

2. Year-round activities

Unlike pools, recreational ponds are open year round. Pools, meanwhile, are only useful during the summer season – and end up costing extra time and money to open and close.

On top of offering a picturesque place to sunbathe and swim in the summer, recreational ponds offer a plethora of year-round activities. The family can ice skating or ice fishing when everything freezes over in the depths of winter. Green thumbs can dabble in gardening around the pond, tending to aquatic plants throughout the year. Kids and adults alike can fish in their own backyard every season.

3. Eco-friendly, natural aesthetics

Recreational ponds are made with all-natural materials, featuring breathtaking stonework, aquatic plants, and waterfalls.

4. Health benefits

Swimmable ponds do not use chlorine, which is known to strip skin, hair and nails of their natural oils.

There are also mental health benefits; the sound of moving water has a natural calming effect on the human body – improving mood and sleep, while lowering stress levels.

Ready to take the plunge? Call Tom at Garden State Koi today to inquire about recreational ponds and more:

Garden State Koi Pond & Waterfall Design Center

657 NY-94, Warwick, NY

845-651-4100

Gardenstatekoi.com