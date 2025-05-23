Warwick’s pond experts help families reconnect with nature

In a world of screens and schedules, there’s something refreshingly simple—and deeply magical—about a backyard pond.

For families with young children, ponds offer a daily invitation to slow down, get curious, and connect with the natural world. Whether it’s a bubbling water garden filled with plants and pollinators or a full koi pond with fish that learn to recognize you, these backyard ecosystems become a stage for wonder, learning, and play.

“Every morning, my kids race outside to feed the koi and see what’s blooming,” says Warwick mom Jenna L., who built a pond with help from Garden State Koi . “It’s become the heart of our home.”

That’s not surprising. Studies show that children who spend time in nature are more focused, more creative, and more emotionally resilient. Ponds provide an endlessly engaging space to explore textures, sounds, and life cycles—from watching tadpoles grow to spotting butterflies on the lilies.

And it’s not just the kids who benefit. Parents say that their ponds have become peaceful gathering spots after dinner, conversation starters with neighbors, and even unexpected learning tools. (“My daughter gave a whole show-and-tell on our frog population,” one dad laughed.)

If you’re curious about adding a water feature to your yard—but aren’t sure where to begin—start with the experts at Garden State Koi in Warwick . Known throughout the tri-state area for their stunning pond and waterfall designs, they specialize in creating family-friendly outdoor spaces that grow with your kids.

Their Pond & Waterfall Design Center is open to the public and full of inspiration—bring your little ones to see the fish, get their feet wet, and spark some dreams of your own.

Whether you’re thinking about a simple bubbling rock or a full koi pond, Garden State Koi can help you take the plunge.

Garden State Koi Pond & Waterfall Design Center

657 NY-94, Warwick, NY

www.gardenstatekoi.com | 845-651-4100

Open to the public seven days a week