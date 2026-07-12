Should You Renovate or Move? How West Milford Homeowners Can Think Through the Decision

It starts with a kitchen that feels small, or a bathroom that hasn’t been touched since 1994, or a third bedroom that the kids have outgrown. At some point most homeowners in West Milford face a version of the same question: is it time to invest in this house, or is it time to find a different one?

There’s no universal answer, but there is a framework for thinking it through, and the math is more interesting than most people expect.

What Renovation Actually Costs Here

New Jersey renovation costs run well above national averages, mostly because of labor. Construction workers in the state earn 20 to 30 percent above median national wages, and permits, materials, and contractor overhead all reflect the regional cost of doing business. According to a 2026 breakdown of NJ renovation costs, a kitchen remodel that runs $35,000 in the South can cost $45,000 to $55,000 in northern New Jersey. A full bathroom gut renovation typically lands between $22,000 and $30,000 in Passaic County.

That’s a significant number, but it needs to be weighed against what you’d actually get. West Milford home values have been rising steadily. The median sale price was around $468,000 as of mid-2025, up more than 10 percent year over year, which means a well-executed kitchen or bathroom renovation on a home in this market can return a meaningful percentage of its cost at resale. Whether you plan to sell in two years or twenty, renovation ROI in a rising market tends to be stronger than in a flat one.

That said, not all renovations are created equal. A new roof or updated electrical panel has real value but doesn’t photograph well for listings. An open-concept kitchen or primary suite addition does. If you’re renovating primarily to enjoy the house, that’s a fine reason, but if you’re renovating to maximize resale, the projects that deliver the most visible change tend to perform best.

What Moving Actually Costs

People often underestimate what it costs to move, in part because the biggest expenses don’t come in a single bill. Selling your current home means real estate commissions, typically 5 to 6 percent of the sale price. On a $475,000 house, that’s $23,750 to $28,500 before you’ve bought anything new. Add in closing costs on the new purchase, moving expenses, and the inevitable repairs or updates in a home you didn’t build, and the total cost of moving can easily exceed $50,000 even before your first mortgage payment.

Then there’s the rate question. Homeowners who bought or refinanced during 2020 and 2021 locked in rates in the 2 to 3 percent range. Moving means giving that up and taking on a new loan at whatever the market offers today. Mortgage lender Lower publishes a regularly updated look at current mortgage rates in New Jersey that gives buyers a real-time sense of what they’d be stepping into. For someone sitting on a 3 percent rate, the monthly payment increase on a similar home at today’s rates can run several hundred dollars, month after month for 30 years. That’s a real cost of moving, even if it doesn’t show up on a closing disclosure.

The Questions Worth Asking

Before running the numbers, it helps to get clear on why you’re considering the change. If the issue is space, a renovation can usually solve it, though additions are expensive and in West Milford, where many properties have septic systems and well water, any expansion that adds bedrooms or bathrooms requires careful planning around capacity. If the issue is neighborhood, school district, or the basic character of the property, no kitchen remodel will fix that, and moving is the more honest answer.

A useful exercise is to price both paths fully. For renovation: get two or three contractor quotes, add a 15 to 20 percent contingency for surprises (older homes in particular tend to surface unexpected costs once walls open up), and compare that total to what you’d net from selling and buying elsewhere after all transaction costs. For relocation: factor in not just the new purchase price but the rate difference, the closing costs on both sides, and any work the new house needs.

Most homeowners who do this exercise find the gap between the two paths is smaller than they thought, which usually means the decision comes down to what you actually want: a better version of the house you’re in, or a different place altogether.

A Few Things Specific to West Milford

West Milford has some characteristics that affect this calculus in ways that don’t apply everywhere. The township covers a large geographic area, and the character of neighborhoods varies considerably, so homeowners thinking about moving within town should look carefully at what inventory actually exists in the areas they’re considering. The market has been competitive: homes have been going to contract in under a month on average, which means buyers don’t have much time to deliberate once they find something.

Properties with well and septic also require extra due diligence when buying. An inspection that turns up a septic system near capacity or a well with flow rate issues can complicate financing, since lenders have requirements around both. This is worth knowing before you fall in love with a listing.

For homeowners leaning toward renovating, Passaic County has local building departments that issue permits for most significant work. Pulling permits matters, both for the quality of the work and for resale, since unpermitted renovations can create complications when a buyer’s lender orders an appraisal.

There’s No Wrong Answer

Plenty of West Milford families have renovated aging homes and been glad they did. Plenty of others have sold, moved, and found exactly what they were looking for. The decision is personal, and the right one depends on your timeline, your finances, and honestly, how much you like where you live.

What tends to go wrong is when the decision gets made on instinct rather than numbers. Running the full cost comparison, on both sides, before committing to either path is the most useful thing most homeowners can do. The answers are usually clearer than people expect once everything is on paper.