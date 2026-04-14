County invites artists for ‘History Pinned’ project marking America’s 250th

Passaic County is inviting artists from across New Jersey to participate in the “History Pinned” project as part of the state’s commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The initiative is part of RevolutionNJ, the state’s official program marking the founding of the United States, and aims to connect residents and visitors with New Jersey’s history through art.

Up to five original designs will be selected to represent key cultural and historical sites, including Dey Mansion Washington’s Headquarters in Wayne, a significant Revolutionary War landmark tied to Gen. George Washington.

“Passaic County is honored to be part of this once-in-a-generation commemoration of our nation’s founding,” Commissioner John W. Bartlett said in a statement. “Through initiatives like History Pinned, we are not only preserving our past, but inviting a new generation of artists and residents to connect with it in meaningful and creative ways.”

Selected artwork will appear on collectible 1.75-inch buttons that will be distributed free at participating locations from June through October. Artists whose work is chosen will receive a $100 stipend and recognition through program materials.

The call is open to artists of all ages and backgrounds, with submissions accepted in a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, digital art, photography and mixed media.

The submission deadline is April 19, with artists to be notified by April 27.

The History Pinned program will run from June 1 through Oct. 31, with participating sites across the state offering collectible buttons and incentives for visitors who engage with multiple locations.