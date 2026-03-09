Wallisch Homestead Art Show returns with special 250th anniversary theme

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead will host the 12th Annual Wallisch Homestead Original Art (WHOA!) Show, highlighting works inspired by America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

The exhibition opens to the public Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and continues Sunday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the historic barn at 65 Lincoln Avenue. Visitors will find paintings, photography, and sculptures from professional, amateur, and student artists.

A special award will recognize the best entry reflecting the nation’s semi-quincentennial. A private artist’s reception for members, participating artists and invited guests will take place Friday, May 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The WHOA! Show, which began in 2015 as a small display, has grown into a premier regional showcase supporting local talent and the ongoing preservation of the Wallisch property. Admission is free.

Artists may register through May 1. For more information, visit wallischhomestead.org.