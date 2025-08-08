Free concert Monday

Reminisce will perform in a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8 at the Jefferson Township municipal complex, 1033 Weldon Road.

The band plays songs from previous decades with an emphasis on Motown and other great American music.

The concert is organized by the Jefferson Arts Committee. Free-will donations are welcome.

Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. No alcohol is permitted.

If it rains, the concert will move to the Jefferson Township High School auditorium, 1010 Weldon Road.

Mixtape Meltdown will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11 in the last free concert in the Friends of the Library’s summer series at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

The classical rock band plays music from the 1980s and ’90s.

Bring a lawn chair. Homemade cookies and lemonade will be served.

In case of rain, the concert will be held in the barn.

The Monday night concerts are sponsored by the Friends group with a grant from the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council from funds provided by the New Jersey State Council of the Arts.