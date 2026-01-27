Genesee Stills Band brings Sunday afternoon sound to J&S Roadhouse

Saturday, Jan. 31

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., welcomes back the Blue Collar Band for a night of rock ’n’ roll energy starting at 7 p.m. At the same time, the Wayne Bilotti Duo brings their sound to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23.

Sunday, Feb. 1

Jeff Werntz delivers an afternoon set at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the Genesee Stills Band takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse for an afternoon of music and dancing, while the Release the Houndz Duo brings upbeat cover tunes to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd.

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Step up to the mic for Old School Pub & Grill’s popular Tuesday karaoke night, starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6

Pennings Farm Market welcomes the Rachel Leeya Duo for an acoustic singer-songwriter set starting at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Rubber Ducky Riot brings high-energy rock to J&S Roadhouse.