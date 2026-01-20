Sweet Spot highlights busy week of live music in the region

Saturday, Jan. 24

Starting at 6 p.m., Pishy Cloots bring their old-timey charm to The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd. At 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Tepper takes the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 NY 17A, for a laid-back set.

At 7 p.m., Bill & Zack take over the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, while County Comfort delivers high-energy country favorites at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd.

If you’re looking for the spotlight, head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, for Saturday Night Karaoke with Tennessee Steve.

Sunday, Jan. 25

Enjoy a Sunday afternoon set from Devin Daversa at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., starting at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., welcomes JP Conques for a set of classic favorites. Also at 3 p.m., Sweet Spot, a six-piece acoustic-electric rock band, brings upbeat covers from the ’50s through the 2000s to J&S Roadhouse.

Tuesday, Jan. 27

Old School Pub & Grill hosts another night of fun with its classic Tuesday night karaoke, starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 29

Trail’s End Taphouse hosts its open jam night starting at 7 p.m. All are welcome!

Friday, Jan. 30

Starting at 5 p.m., Sean O’Flynn brings his acoustic sounds to Pennings Farm Market. At 7 p.m., take your pick: The DeLear Brothers bring their Irish-flavored tunes to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, High Noon delivers a stacked country setlist at J&S Roadhouse, or grab the mic for karaoke at Trail’s End Taphouse.