Holiday weekend brings live music, karaoke across town

Saturday, Dec. 20

Kick off your weekend holiday celebrations with live music all over town.

At 7 p.m., Wonderloaf brings classic rock favorites to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., for a festive evening of familiar hits. At the same time, Your Mom’s Hot closes out their year with a high-energy performance at The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23. If you’re in the mood to sing along, head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, where Saturday Night Karaoke with Tennessee Steve starts at 8 p.m. From crowd favorites to surprise show-stoppers, this lively night features endless entertainment.

Sunday, Dec. 21

At 2 p.m., Dean Scala performs a solo set at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, offering a mellow, intimate experience. Later, The Earthgrinders take over J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m., delivering vintage rock sounds that will transport you back in time. Simultaneously, Release The Houndz hits the stage at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, performing beloved cover favorites for an afternoon of sing-alongs and crowd-pleasing energy.

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Keep the holiday cheer going with karaoke fun at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 26

Ease back into live music after the holidays, starting at 6 p.m., the BsKi Duo performs their eclectic set at Pennings Farm Cidery. The Brian Fitzpatrick Duo takes the stage at The Grasshopper, 2891 Route 23, starting at 7 p.m., while at the same time, Rachel Leeya Duo brings heartfelt singer-songwriter tunes to Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S.