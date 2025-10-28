Jazz Brunch Series to return to Greenwood Lake

Saturday, Nov. 1

Saturday night kicks off at 6 p.m. at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., where OCD takes the stage with their eclectic blend. Later in the evening, starting at 7 p.m., DRB brings their high-energy brand of rock ’n’ roll to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., keeping the night alive with crowd favorites.

Sunday, Nov. 2

At 1 p.m. at The Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., the much-loved Jazz Brunch Series returns to Greenwood Lake, opening with The Skye Jazz Trio, featuring Hudson Valley Jazz Festival founder Steve Rubin on drums, Joe Vincent Tranchina on piano, and J. Brunka on bass. Later in the day, J&S Roadhouse hosts The Hellhounds starting at 3 p.m., bringing a rousing blend of Chicago, boogie, and rockin’ blues to the afternoon crowd. Also at 3 p.m., head to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, for an acoustic performance from Mike Holmes & Terry McDonough, closing out the weekend with an easygoing lakeside set.

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Unleash your inner rock star at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, where karaoke night kicks off at 8 p.m. sharp. Whether you’re belting out heartbreak ballads, screaming through rock anthems, or just in it for laughs, the stage is yours.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Ease into Thursday with Erika Sherger performing her heartfelt, folksy tunes at 6 p.m. at The Vreeland Store. Then, over at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY-17A, the Open Mic Night begins at 7 p.m., with sign-ups starting at 6:30 p.m. Expect a welcoming mix of acoustic music, spoken word, poetry, and comedy.

Friday, Nov. 7

The weekend begins with smooth vocals and classic favorites from Pam LeGall, performing at 6 p.m. at The Vreeland Store. Later on, The Harrisons light up The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, with their eclectic mix of rock and pop starting at 8 p.m., the perfect upbeat start to your Friday night plans.