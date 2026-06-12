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Jefferson Arts Committee hosts photography exhibit

Oak Ridge. The Jefferson Arts Committee hosted its second annual photography exhibit June 11-13 at White Rock Lake Park’s Clubhouse, featuring adult photographers and, for the first time, a student category for participants 17 and younger.

Oak Ridge /
| 12 Jun 2026 | 01:58
    Janet Saryan of Oak Ridge posts to a photo called, I Am The Storm by jean Mastranelo, alos of Oak Ridge.
    Janet Saryan of Oak Ridge posts to a photo called, "I Am The Storm" by jean Mastranelo, alos of Oak Ridge. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Hunter Saryan of Oak Ridge shows off his pohoto.
    Hunter Saryan of Oak Ridge shows off his pohoto. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Debbie Weber McCollum of Oak Ridge shows her artwork.
    Debbie Weber McCollum of Oak Ridge shows her artwork. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

The Jefferson Arts Committee hosted its second annual photography exhibit June 11-13 at White Rock Lake Park’s Clubhouse, also known as The Pavilion, in the Milton/Oak Ridge section of Jefferson Township.

The exhibit featured photographs submitted by local adult photographers ages 18 and older. New this year, organizers added a student category for photographers 17 and younger, allowing younger artists to display their work alongside adult exhibitors.

An opening Meet-the-Artist reception was held June 11 from 7-9 p.m., giving the public an opportunity to meet photographers, view the artwork and enjoy refreshments.