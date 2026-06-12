Jefferson Arts Committee hosts photography exhibit

The Jefferson Arts Committee hosted its second annual photography exhibit June 11-13 at White Rock Lake Park’s Clubhouse, also known as The Pavilion, in the Milton/Oak Ridge section of Jefferson Township.

The exhibit featured photographs submitted by local adult photographers ages 18 and older. New this year, organizers added a student category for photographers 17 and younger, allowing younger artists to display their work alongside adult exhibitors.

An opening Meet-the-Artist reception was held June 11 from 7-9 p.m., giving the public an opportunity to meet photographers, view the artwork and enjoy refreshments.