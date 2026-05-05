Lady Evil brings hard rock edge to Mother’s Day

Saturday, May 9

Start your night outside in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., listening to the rock and horns of the Free Shrimp Band at 5 p.m.

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, welcomes back Sydney Leigh for an intimate set at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., get your country on at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a night with Country Comfort.

At 8 p.m., the DeLear Brothers bring a blend of classic rock and Irish songs to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23.

Sunday, May 10 - Mother’s Day

Gregg Hollister kicks off the afternoon with a brunch set at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., starting at 1 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse hosts Lady Evil at 3 p.m., the Hudson Valley’s premier female-fronted tribute act to Dio, Ozzy Osbourne & Black Sabbath, perfect for a rockin’ Mother’s Day.

For more country tunes, Whiskey Crossing takes the stage at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, starting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12

It’s karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke. Enjoy a fun Tuesday night starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13

Back at Old School Pub, Selena & Rui kick off their open mic night at 7 p.m. Take the mic to sing, jam, read poetry, or try some stand-up.

Thursday, May 14

The Vreeland Store welcomes classic rock favorites The Kootz for a set starting at 6 p.m.

For another chance to showcase your skills or watch local talent, head to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 NY 17A, for their open mic night at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 15

The Tangent Trio brings the covers you know and love to the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden at 6 p.m., while The Hendersons kick off their set at The Vreeland Store at the same time.

Trail’s End Taphouse welcomes the bluegrass sounds of Moonshine Creek Trio at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Dylan Doyle Trio takes the stage at the Cove Castle while Smack takes over J&S Roadhouse with the best rock covers from the ‘80s to today.

Closing out the night at 8 p.m., Rick Barth delivers a solo acoustic set at the Grasshopper.