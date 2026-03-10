Voodoo Strangers to perform at Trail’s End Taphouse

Saturday, March 14

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., welcomes back Emish for a night of folk and Irish tunes starting at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

At 6 p.m. at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., Sydney Leigh performs an intimate set, while the Voodoo Strangers bring their rockin’ covers to the Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A.

The Cove Castle, 13 Castle Ct., kicks off its St. Paddy’s Day Celebration at 6:30 p.m. with an Irish rock show featuring Jonny Rosch and Friends!

The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, welcomes Brian Fitzpatrick for a set starting at 7 p.m., or head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., for a high-energy rock ‘n’ roll show by the DRB Band.

Sunday, March 15

D.J. Tina Marie kicks off her afternoon ‘ShamROCK’ Family Dance Party at Pennings Farm Market starting at 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m., One Night Only brings their party rock covers to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., while High Strung brings a blend of classic rock and country covers to J&S Roadhouse.

At the Grasshopper, enjoy classic Irish tunes by the DeLear Brothers starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 - St. Patrick’s Day

The Trails End Taphouse kicks off the festivities at 2 p.m. with drink specials, Irish-inspired food, and great music. Don’t forget to wear your green!

The Grasshopper celebrates the holiday with a set by White Horse starting at 4 p.m.

For some interactive fun, head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, for karaoke.

Wednesday, March 18

Join Selena and Rui for an open mic night at Old School Pub & Grill, get ready to jam, read poetry, or perform stand-up, starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 19

Enjoy an intimate set by Pam Legall at The Vreeland Store starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 20

The Back Porch Jug Band returns to The Vreeland Store for a nostalgic set at 6 p.m. At Pennings Farm Market, the Friday Night Fish Fry, complete with seafood specials, also kicks off at 6 p.m., with a special set from Identity Crisis Duo. At 7 p.m., stop by the Grasshopper for a solo set by Rick Winow, or head to J&S Roadhouse for an energetic set by Wind Up Monkey. At Cove Castle, The Songstress Collective, featuring Nicole DeLoi, Di Moriarty, and Lisa Pellegrino, performs three solo sets followed by a closing collaboration, starting at 7 p.m.