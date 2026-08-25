My Anxiety to bring ‘90s alternative rock to J&S Roadhouse

Saturday, Aug. 29

Kicking off the night at 5 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery Sunset Series, 4 Warwick Turnpike, welcomes Jungle Habitat, The 70s AM Radio Show, to its stage with a $10 cover charge.

At 7 p.m., My Anxiety brings their ‘90s alternative rock hits to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

And at the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., enjoy a show by Sheridan Ruitin, sponsored by the Gaelic Cultural Society. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.; don’t forget your lawn chair!

Sunday, Aug. 30

Enjoy brunch at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., with a set of pop duo tunes by Strings Attached at 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the Dave and John Acoustic duo brings their melodies to Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., while DRB kicks off their rockin’ show at J&S Roadhouse at the same time.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Start the month on the mic at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, karaoke night, beginning at 8 p.m.!

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Visit the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, and hear the acoustic tunes by Bob Nicholson at 3 p.m.

Later at 7 p.m., back at Old School Pub & Grill, Selena & Rui host their welcoming open mic night.

Friday, Sept. 4

At 5:30 p.m., Burnt Leftovers serve up their sounds at the Bowling Green Beer Garden, 53 School House Road.

Outside in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, the Arborline Duo share their folk favorites at 6 p.m.