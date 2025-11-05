No Promises, Ciro Patti Jr to perform live

Saturday, Nov. 8

The afternoon kicks off at 1:30 p.m. with the Black Dirt Bandits at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike ($10 cover), where you can expect a boot-stompin’ set of country favorites and feel-good singalongs.

Later, The Hendersons take the stage at 6 p.m. at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., delivering their signature blend of classic and modern tunes in a cozy, intimate setting.

At 7 p.m., Bill & Zack bring their crowd-pleasing mix of rock covers and acoustic jams to The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, while Raw Deal fires up the night with a high-energy rock ’n’ roll performance at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Sunday, Nov. 9

Starting at 1:30 p.m., No Promises play the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., with a dynamic set of alternative modern rock spanning the 90s through today.

At 3 p.m., Eternally Doors bring the timeless sound of The Doors to J&S Roadhouse, channeling Morrison and company’s psychedelic spirit.

Also at 3 p.m., the duo One Night Only (1NO) take over D’Boathaus Restaurant, 322 Lakeside Road, with a lively mix of party rock hits that keep the waterfront crowd dancing and singing along.

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Old School Pub & Grill’s, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Tuesday Night Karaoke starts at 8 p.m. sharp, the perfect chance to grab the mic, belt out your favorite power ballad, and cheer on friends.

Thursday, Nov. 13

At 6 p.m., The Ragtime Millionaires return to The Vreeland Store with their vintage-inspired mix of roots and Americana tunes. Then at 7 p.m., head to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY-17A, for their Open Mic Night, a welcoming space for acoustic music, poetry, and comedy. Sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

At 7 p.m., Garrett Gardner and Marc Brown perform at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., blending soulful vocals with smooth grooves by the lake. Laurie Ann and Midnight Slim play at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, bringing their bluesy rock sound to the stage. Also at 7 p.m., Ron Ossi performs a solo set at The Grasshopper Irish Pub, offering a mix of classic hits and originals. The night caps off at 8 p.m. with Ciro Patti Jr. at Jimmy Geez North, 3291 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, delivering a solo acoustic set full of crowd favorites.