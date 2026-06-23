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Ringwood Downtown to present Music in the Woods concert series

Ringwood. Ringwood Downtown, in partnership with the borough, will present its second annual Music in the Woods summer concert series beginning July 2 at Fieldstone Park Shopping Center.

Action Park /
| 23 Jun 2026 | 05:02

    Ringwood Downtown, in partnership with the Borough of Ringwood, will present the second annual Music in the Woods, a free summer concert series beginning July 2 at Fieldstone Park Shopping Center.

    The series will feature eight Thursday evening concerts from 7 to 9 p.m. at the shopping center, 130 Skyline Drive. Admission and parking are free.

    Organizers said the event is designed to bring residents and visitors together for live music and community activities throughout the summer. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and can also purchase food from nearby restaurants and vendors.

    Dining options at Fieldstone Park Shopping Center include Spring Restaurant, Subway, Dairy Queen, Raku Sushi and The Fresh Grocer of Ringwood. Additional food truck vendors are expected to be announced.

    “Music in the Woods demonstrates how thoughtful programming can bring people together while driving foot traffic, supporting local businesses and elevating Ringwood as a destination,” Kristen Holton, director of economic development, said in a statement.

    The concert series is sponsored by The Azarian Group LLC, John To Go, The Fresh Grocer of Ringwood and Inserra Supermarkets.

    Music in the Woods Concert Series
    When: Thursdays, July 2 through Aug. 27, 2026, from 7 to 9 p.m.
    Where: Fieldstone Park Shopping Center
    Admission: Free
    Parking: Free
    2026 Concert Lineup:
    July 2 — The Blue Collar Band
    July 9 — After Party
    July 16 — The Rewind Theory
    July 30 — Flounder
    Aug. 6 — Action Park
    Aug. 13 — Kick Start Charlie
    Aug. 20 — Rockwell
    Aug. 27 — Rick Norman & The Song Writers Showcase
    What to Bring: Lawn chairs or blankets
    Food Options: Spring Restaurant, Subway, Dairy Queen, Raku Sushi, The Fresh Grocer of Ringwood, plus additional food trucks to be announced
    Sponsors: The Azarian Group LLC, John To Go, The Fresh Grocer of Ringwood and Inserra Supermarkets
    More Information: Updates, including weather announcements, will be posted on Ringwood Downtown’s social media pages.