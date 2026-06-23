Ringwood Downtown to present Music in the Woods concert series

Ringwood Downtown, in partnership with the Borough of Ringwood, will present the second annual Music in the Woods, a free summer concert series beginning July 2 at Fieldstone Park Shopping Center.

The series will feature eight Thursday evening concerts from 7 to 9 p.m. at the shopping center, 130 Skyline Drive. Admission and parking are free.

Organizers said the event is designed to bring residents and visitors together for live music and community activities throughout the summer. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and can also purchase food from nearby restaurants and vendors.

Dining options at Fieldstone Park Shopping Center include Spring Restaurant, Subway, Dairy Queen, Raku Sushi and The Fresh Grocer of Ringwood. Additional food truck vendors are expected to be announced.

“Music in the Woods demonstrates how thoughtful programming can bring people together while driving foot traffic, supporting local businesses and elevating Ringwood as a destination,” Kristen Holton, director of economic development, said in a statement.

The concert series is sponsored by The Azarian Group LLC, John To Go, The Fresh Grocer of Ringwood and Inserra Supermarkets.