Ron Ossi headlines week of live music

Saturday, Dec. 6

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with a showcase of Jefferson Township’s young musical talent at Milton United Methodist Church, 316 Dover-Milton Road, Milton/Oak Ridge, featuring the Jefferson Township High School Madrigal Singers and Select Chamber Choir, instrumental duo Samantha and Chase Solovay, singer-songwriter Madison Taylor, the Jefferson Township Community Band, the Jefferson Township Intermediate School Select Band, and guitarist/vocalist John Hargreaves.

At Lake Vision Church, 153 Milton Road, Milton/Oak Ridge, the community can enjoy another round of choral and vocal performances from the Madrigal Singers, Select Chamber Choir, the Jefferson Township Community Chorus, and Molly Hone with guitarist John Hone.

The evening turns electric at 7 p.m. with Blue Collar Band bringing rock ’n’ roll firepower to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., while Ciro Patti delivers a solo set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23. At the same time, Jonny Rosch and Kevin Story bring high-energy dueling pianos to The Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., and Peppermint Kaleidoscope Sound Company adds smooth, lounge-style vibes to Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A.

Sunday, Dec. 7

Sunday sets a warm and artful tone with a 1 p.m. jazz brunch at The Cove Castle featuring a powerhouse lineup, Bill Ware, Teri Roiger, and John Menegon, bringing deep-rooted jazz history, expressive vocals, and world-class musicianship to Greenwood Lake.

At 2 p.m., Devin Daversa brings acoustic charm to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, followed by a burst of rock energy at 3 p.m. with Raw Deal at J&S Roadhouse, delivering powerhouse northern New Jersey rock ’n’ roll. Also at 3 p.m., Rahjae brings smooth vocals and upbeat grooves to brighten the afternoon at D’Boathaus Restaurant, 322 Lakeside Rd.

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Tuesday night brings another round of crowd-favorite karaoke at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, where locals gather for a fun, laid-back evening of singing, cheering, and classic pub-night energy.

Thursday, Dec. 11

Trails End Taphouse invites the community to its welcoming open mic night at 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., with sign-ups starting at 6:30 p.m. The night celebrates all forms of creativity, acoustic music, spoken word, poetry, comedy, and more.

Friday, Dec. 12

Friday’s lineup puts a spotlight on local favorites and genre-spanning sounds. At 6 p.m., the Carolyn Weller Duo brings warm, melodic tunes to Pennings Farm Cidery. At 7 p.m., Shoot the Moon delivers a cross-genre mix at The Cove Castle, while the Winter Humpert Duo offers a cozy, acoustic-leaning set at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S.

Also at 7 p.m., Ron Ossi performs a solo set at the Grasshopper, and Wind Up Monkey turns up the energy at J&S Roadhouse with a lively blend of classic rock, country, pop, party dance, hip-hop, and more.