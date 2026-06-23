Rosewood Band brings multi-decade hits to Jefferson Township Gazebo

Saturday, June 27

At 5 p.m., head to Pennings Farm Cidery Sunset Series, 4 Warwick Tpke., for alt-rock favorites No Promises, with a $10 cover charge.

At 6 p.m. at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., Pishy Cloots brings back their old-timey tunes.

Amy Goff and Chuck Burgi of the OCD band perform at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., at 7 p.m., while Wonderloaf rocks out at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Close out the night at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, with all your favorite songs from the Wayne Bilotti Duo at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., hosts the Jam Van Duo outside in the beer garden at 3 p.m.

At the same time, Strange Behavior brings a high-energy afternoon to J&S Roadhouse.

At 4 p.m., catch party tunes lakeside with One Night Only (1NO) at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road.

Tuesday, June 30

Step into the spotlight with karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke., at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Stop by the WM Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Rd., for a set by Kyle Hancharick at 3 p.m.

If you’re looking to discover local talent or show off your own, Selena & Rui host open mic night at Old School Pub & Grill at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 3

The Jefferson Township Gazebo, 1033 Weldon Rd., in Oak Ridge hosts Rosewood for a special night of hits from the ‘50s to today starting at 6:30 p.m.

Brother Jerome brings reggae lakeside at the Cove Castle Restaurant at 7 p.m., while the Rubber Duckie Riot delivers an energizing set at J&S Roadhouse.