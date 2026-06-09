Voodoo Strangers bring crowd-pleasing covers to D’Boathaus

Saturday, June 13

Starting at noon, the Backpack Snack Attack Music Festival kicks off at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Tpke. This special donation-based event benefits Backpack Snack Attack, with all entrance proceeds going toward feeding local kids in need. Performers include The Dark Horses, Sons of Hudson, Jason Gisser, Vinyl Tap, and Fiddle Frenzy!

At 4 p.m., the Moonshine Creek Trio brings bluegrass to the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A.

Bill & Zack deliver a duo set at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., Stoneflower takes over at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., with their favorite Santana songs and more. Cover charge is $10.

End the night at The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, singing your favorite songs with Steve Untisz at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

Enjoy brunch lakeside with John Moroski at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., at 1 p.m.

High Strung brings country favorites to J&S Roadhouse for a 3 p.m. show, while the Voodoo Strangers deliver a special set of covers at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., at 4 p.m.

At the same time, Trail’s End Taphouse hosts the Funkrust Brass Band, founded in 2015, they play all original music with megaphone vocals.

Tuesday, June 16

Karaoke is back at the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke., with the fun starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Stop by The West Milford Farmers’ Market for a performance by the nostalgic Ragtime Millionaires at 3 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Selena & Rui host their welcoming open mic night, open to performers, entertainers, and comedians of all kinds.

Thursday, June 18

The Vreeland Store hosts Jimmy Lee Jamboree with country tunes at 6 p.m.

Looking for another chance to show off your skills? Trail’s End Taphouse kicks off their open mic night at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 19

The Free Shrimp Band returns to the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., with jams and great covers at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5.

At 6 p.m., The Rhythm Brokers visit The Vreeland Store, while the Nailed Shutt Trio brings jamgrass hits to Trail’s End Taphouse at 6:30 p.m.

Raw Deal brings their raw energy to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m., and at 8 p.m., party with Matt Troyano at The Grasshopper.