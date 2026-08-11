Slippery Chickens to bring vintage rock ‘n’ roll to J&S Roadhouse

Saturday, Aug. 15

At 2 p.m., D.J. Tina hosts a Kids Take Over Dance Party in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S.

The Vreeland Store welcomes back Pam LeGall for an intimate set starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Mighty Spectrum Band brings high-energy fun to the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., while Slippery Chickens serve up vintage rock ’n roll at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd.

Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., presents Vinyl Tap on their outdoor stage for a night of classic rock at 7:30 p.m. Don’t forget your lawn chair.

Sunday, Aug. 16

The Cove Castle’s brunch features a performance by Di Moriarty + Kevin McDonald starting at 1 p.m.

In the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, Frank & The Bomb Squad take over for a 3 p.m. set.

At the same time, back at J&S Roadhouse, High Strung plays classic and country rock covers.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, kicks off at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

The Ragtime Millionaires provide the soundtrack for your afternoon stroll at the WM Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Rd., at 3 p.m.

At 7 p.m., head back to Old School Pub & Grill for their open mic night, led by Selena & Rui.

Thursday, Aug. 20

The Vreeland Store welcomes Billy Courtman back to their stage at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY-17A, hosts open mic night, or catch The Songwriter Connection at the Cove Castle at the same time.

Friday, Aug. 21

At 6 p.m., the Jackson and Johnson Trio provides the soundtrack for Pennings Farm Market’s Clam ’n Jam in the beer garden.

At the same time, Tony Costa brings his laid-back melodies to The Vreeland Store.

The Jefferson Township Gazebo, 1033 Weldon Rd., presents Naughty Humphrey for a night of popular covers from the ’60s through today at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Brother Jerome delivers reggae to the Cove Castle, or step into the spotlight yourself at Trail’s End Taphouse’s karaoke night.

Close out the night with arena rock favorites from Iron Cobra at 8 p.m.