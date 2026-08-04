Brotherhood headlines Pennings Clam ’N Jam with classic rock favorites

Saturday, August 8th

The Vreeland Store’s Summer Festival, 1383 Macopin Road, begins at 12 p.m. with the folk/Americana sounds of Erika Sherger.

At 3 p.m., the Back Porch Jug Band brings its nostalgic sound to the Vreeland Store Stage.

The Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, welcomes Uncle Shoehorn’s First Annual Reggae Clambake starting at 4 p.m.

Pennings Farm Cidery’s Sunset Series, 4 Warwick Tpke., starts at 5 p.m. and features Soulsense for a $10 cover charge.

Back at the Vreeland Store, Best Results closes out the Summer Festival on a high note at 6 p.m.

AC fn DC and Eternally Doors perform classic rock covers at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, starting at 7 p.m.

If you’re looking for a night outside, bring your lawn chair to Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., and catch Dark Horses at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Day two of the Vreeland Store’s Summer Festival begins at 11 a.m. with a duo set by Lauren & Chris.

At 1 p.m. at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., enjoy brunch with the Gregg Hollister duo.

At 2 p.m., Bill & Zac kick off their set at the Vreeland Store, and at 3 p.m., MalFUNKtion Band brings its horn-driven, genre-blending sound to J&S Roadhouse.

Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., welcomes That’s What She Sang to its stage, also at 3 p.m.

And at 4 p.m., the OCD Band plays its cross-genre mix at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd.

Monday, Aug. 10

Friends of the West Milford Township Public Library hosts its Monday Night Concert Series with WM’s own Jack Romano. At 7 p.m., grab your lawn chair and head to Camp Hope, 1792 Union Valley Rd., for a set spanning blues, folk, ‘50s, R&B, doo-wop, and soul.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke., kicks off its popular karaoke night at 8 p.m..

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Stroll the WM Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, while listening to Marji Zintz at 3 p.m.

Later at 7 p.m., Selena and Rui kick off their weekly open mic night at Old School Pub and Grill, welcoming entertainers of all kinds!

Thursday, Aug. 13

John Sheehan performs his acoustic melodies at the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Songwriters Collection Jam kicks off its performance at Cove Castle, or if you’re looking for the spotlight, head to Trail’s End Taphouse for open mic night.

Friday, Aug. 14

Pennings Farm Market’s Clam ‘N Jam starts at 6 p.m. in the Beer Garden with Brotherhood, while at the Vreeland Store, the Mary Beda Band starts its set at the same time.

At 6:30 p.m., the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Rd., hosts a concert by Carnaby Street, reviving the British Invasion with plenty of classic rock! A $5 donation per person is requested.

Some Guys and a Broad bring their Woodstock-era energy to the Jefferson Township Gazebo, 1033 Weldon Road, for a 6:30 p.m. show.

And at 7 p.m., catch a solo set by James Katz at Trail’s End Taphouse, or head to J&S Roadhouse for a high-energy set by Smack.