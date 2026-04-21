The Possums bring genre-spanning sound to Pennings Farm Market

Saturday, April 25

Starting at 11 a.m. at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, the Spring Festival begins with live music, food specials, and vendors. At 12 p.m., Sydney Leigh brings her solo acoustic set to center stage, followed by Bill & Zac at 3 p.m. and nostalgic favorite Pishy Cloots at 6 p.m.

At the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, Billy Magee performs starting at 7 p.m.

At J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., Midlife Crisis brings their rock covers at 7 p.m., while at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., The Possums deliver a set of rock, country, and soul at the same time.

Sunday, April 26

Back at The Vreeland Store, Pam LeGall kicks off day two of the Spring Festival at 11 a.m.

At Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., Thaddeus McBride performs a brunch set starting at 1 p.m., while back at The Vreeland Store, The Fermenters take the stage at 2 p.m.

JP Conques brings his roots and blues favorites to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, starting at 3 p.m.

Also at 3 p.m., Release The Houndz deliver a lakeside set of covers at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., while Mr. Lovejoy brings cover tunes to J&S Roadhouse at the same time.

Tuesday, April 28

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, kicks off karaoke night at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

Selena & Rui host their weekly Open Mic night at 7 p.m. at Old School Pub, welcoming musicians, poets, and comedians in a warm, inclusive atmosphere.

Friday, May 1

Pennings Farm Market opens their Friday night of live music with F & The Bombsquad Duo starting at 6 p.m.

At Cove Castle, enjoy a jazzy set at 7 p.m. by Dave’s Not Here. For ‘70s and ‘80s rock and dance party hits, head to J&S Roadhouse for The DIVAs.