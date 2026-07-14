The Possums bring rock, country and soul to Pennings Sunset Series

Saturday, July 18

Starting at 3 p.m., head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, to celebrate their Veterans’ Festival.

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, kicks off its Sunset Series at 5 p.m. with rock, country, and soul sounds by The Possums; $10 cover charge.

Later at 7:30 p.m., take your lawn chair lakeside and enjoy classic rock by Some Guys & a Broad at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave.

Sunday, July 19

Head to the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., for brunch and live music by John Moroski at 1 p.m., or catch pop duo tunes by Kobi & Al at Pennings Farm Cidery.

At 3 p.m., catch the high-energy tunes of After Party at J&S Roadhouse.

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., hosts Evolution Band for an afternoon set with views at 4 p.m.

Monday, July 20

Friends of the West Milford Township Public Library host their Monday Night Summer Concert Series with Mixtape Meltdown. Enjoy the sounds of ‘80s and ‘90s classic rock starting at 7 p.m., and don’t forget your lawn chair.

Tuesday, July 21

Karaoke fun returns to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke., at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Take an afternoon stroll through the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, for local goods and a 3 p.m. set by West Milford’s own Dani Zanoni!

At 5 p.m., The Garage Music School Summer Music Show features Chaos in the Kitchen, Interstellar, and The Garage Teacher Band at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S.

Later, Selena & Rui host a welcoming open mic night at Old School Pub & Grill, starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

The Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts and the North Jersey Concert Band present a free outdoor concert on the front lawn of Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Rd. Enjoy a wide variety of musical selections by the Band starting at 6:30 p.m. Bring some snacks, your lawn chair, or blanket.

Hear classic roots, rock, blues, and country from Marc Berger & Ride at Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road, at 7 p.m., or catch the Songstress Collective live at the Cove Castle Restaurant.

Friday, July 24

Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden welcomes Generation Jones to their stage at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the Jefferson Township Gazebo, 1033 Weldon Road, hosts a nostalgic journey from top 40s to the ‘80s with harmonies and a killer rhythm section by the Jersey Sound.

At 7 p.m., the Cove Castle welcomes back Dave’s Not Here, or stop by J&S Roadhouse to hear rock covers by Strange Behavior.