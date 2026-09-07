West Milford Library exhibition showcases artists from seven countries

For one afternoon, visitors to the West Milford Library could meet artists from around the world without leaving town.

Eleven artists representing seven countries met at the Aug. 29 opening of the “Collective Narratives” art exhibition. Their works line the second-floor gallery and range in style from abstract to mixed media.

Each artist, including two artists living in France took part via Zoom calls, explained their approach to art in short presentations.

The organizer, Sue Siva, explained the purpose of the exhibition, “... I sponsor and curate the work of artists whose varied experience shape everything they make. This exhibition gives each artist a spotlight... a space to share their inspiration and their stories so that when a viewer stands before a piece, they are truly meeting the person behind it.”

The artwork and artists were quite diversified. Siva used her technical training to have her artwork come alive. Viewers can scan QR codes with their phone’s cameras to see the painting come alive on the screens. For example, scanning the QR code found next to a painting of Siva’s coy fish will show the fish swimming online.

At age 17, the youngest artist, Brianna Strada, aspires to become an art therapist. Strada is “Driven by a desire to challenge conventional boundaries and connect with diverse audiences.” Jack Quinn, an award-winning wood craftsman, took his son’s suggestion and used it to incorporate wood into his creations, giving them dimension and an added design element.

The exhibition was well attended and visitors enthusiastically engaged with the artists while a renown pianist added to the atmosphere. Siva praised the West Milford Library and the library’s director: “Karen Gost and staff there are more than helpful: they are true collaborators, sharing in the joy of bringing art to our community.” “Collective Narratives” continues until September 30.

With this exhibition Siva carried out her mission, “To uplift artists, give every voice a stage, bring our community closer together, and share the love of art and the thrill of new experiences with everyone who walks through the door.”