West Milford Players to hold auditions for ‘The Women’

The West Milford Players will hold auditions for their first production of the 2026-27 season, The Women, at the West Milford Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

Auditions are scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, from 7 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Directed by Debbie Quinlan, the production is seeking women and girls ages 14 and older. Those auditioning should be prepared to read selections from the script.

Featuring a large all-female cast, The Women is a comedy that explores friendship, love and rivalry among New York high society. The play centers on a woman whose marriage is disrupted by gossip among her friends and has been regarded as one of the classic American plays of the 20th century.

Performances are scheduled for Oct. 15-18.