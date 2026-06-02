West Milford trumpeter to perform at patriotic concert

West Milford resident and trumpeter William Trusheim will join the Hanover Wind Symphony for a free patriotic concert celebrating America’s 250th anniversary on June 20 in Kinnelon.

The concert, titled “The Music of Liberty,” will begin at 2 p.m. outside Kinnelon Town Hall, 130 Kinnelon Road. A rain date is scheduled for June 21 at the same time and location.

Led by music director and conductor Matthew Paterno, the performance will feature patriotic favorites and music reflecting the nation’s history and heritage.

The program includes “Salute to the Armed Forces,” “America the Beautiful,” “American Salute,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “Chimes of Liberty,” “Land of Liberty” and The Stars and Stripes Forever, among other selections.

The volunteer organization is composed of musicians from a variety of professional backgrounds who share a commitment to live performance and music education.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the outdoor performance.