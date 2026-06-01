West Milford to celebrate Community Day, America 250 with fireworks

Residents are invited to attend West Milford Community Day and Fourth of July Fireworks on Saturday, June 27, at the West Milford High School Complex.

The event, themed “Celebrating America 250,” will run from 2 to 10 p.m. A rain date has been scheduled for Sunday, June 28.

Organizers said the family-friendly event will bring the community together for an afternoon and evening of patriotic celebration, activities and fireworks.

The event is being supported by a number of local businesses and organizations. Platinum sponsorship was provided by Inserra Supermarkets.

Gold sponsorship was provided by 4Twenty Somewhere.

Silver sponsors include Ringwood Family Dental, Solid Rock Day Camp and YMCA Outdoor Education Center.

Bronze sponsors include BRS Backyard Bug Busters, Columbia Bank, Complete Care Milford Manor, M&B Septic, Noah’s Ark Porta-a-Jon and West Milford Chamber of Commerce.

The event’s benefactor sponsor is Grasshopper Irish Pub.