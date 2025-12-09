x
Nathaniel Sarkisian

Macopin School names November citizens of the month

West Milford. Macopin School named Nathaniel Sarkisian, Delaney Brennan, Kathryn Obidzienski and Phylicia Stinziano as citizens of the month for November.

West Milford /
| 09 Dec 2025 | 04:19
    From left, Macopin School Citizens of the Month: Nathaniel Sarkisian, Delaney Brennan, Kathryn Obidzienski and Phylicia Stinziano.
