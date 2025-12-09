Home
Nathaniel Sarkisian
Macopin School names November citizens of the month
West Milford. Macopin School named Nathaniel Sarkisian, Delaney Brennan, Kathryn Obidzienski and Phylicia Stinziano as citizens of the month for November.
West Milford
/
09 Dec 2025
From left, Macopin School Citizens of the Month: Nathaniel Sarkisian, Delaney Brennan, Kathryn Obidzienski and Phylicia Stinziano.
