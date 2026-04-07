Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Home
Recreation Dept. host cupcake baking
West Milford. The West Milford Rec Center, under the direction of Marjorie Yucca, four West Milford girls baked and decorated cupcakes to look like the Easter Bunny on April 2. After finishing their creation, they enjoyed the cupcakes with their parents.
denise von wilke
West Milford
/
| 07 Apr 2026 | 07:46
Brooke Prosper, 9, of West Milford mixes prior to baking.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
From left, Gabi Gonzalez, 10, Brooke Prosper, 9, Marjorie Yacco, Abby Scully, 10, and Ella Weidmuller, 9, frost cupcakes.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Ella Weidmuller, 9, and Abby Scully, 10, frost cupcakes.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Abby Scully
2
Brooke Prosper
3
denise von wilke
4
Easter Bunny
5
Ella Weidmuller
6
Gabi Gonzalez
7
Marjorie Yacco
8
Marjorie Yucca
9
West Milford
10
West Milford Recreation
RELATED NEWS
Jaymeson Hayward shows off an egg.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Elks host Easter egg hunt
Xyra Valdez squeezes batter onto a baking pan while Marjory Yacca helps.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Kids bake Valentine’s treats at West Milford Recreation Center
Children hunt for Easter eggs at Highlands Community Church on March 28.,
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Highlands Community Church hosts festive Easter egg hunt
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED