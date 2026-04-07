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Recreation Dept. host cupcake baking

West Milford. The West Milford Rec Center, under the direction of Marjorie Yucca, four West Milford girls baked and decorated cupcakes to look like the Easter Bunny on April 2. After finishing their creation, they enjoyed the cupcakes with their parents.

West Milford /
| 07 Apr 2026 | 07:46
    Brooke Prosper, 9, of West Milford mixes prior to baking.
    Brooke Prosper, 9, of West Milford mixes prior to baking. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    From left, Gabi Gonzalez, 10, Brooke Prosper, 9, Marjorie Yacco, Abby Scully, 10, and Ella Weidmuller, 9, frost cupcakes.
    From left, Gabi Gonzalez, 10, Brooke Prosper, 9, Marjorie Yacco, Abby Scully, 10, and Ella Weidmuller, 9, frost cupcakes. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Ella Weidmuller, 9, and Abby Scully, 10, frost cupcakes.
    Ella Weidmuller, 9, and Abby Scully, 10, frost cupcakes. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)