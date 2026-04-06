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Elks host Easter egg hunt
West Milford. Children attending the West Milford Elk’s Good Friday Fish Fry on April 3 searched for hundreds of candy-filled Easter eggs. Toddlers had their own enclosed area in which to search for eggs while the older kids searched in the Elk’s large yard. The Easter Bunny oversaw the activities
denise von wilke
West Milford
/
| 06 Apr 2026 | 03:41
Jaymeson Hayward shows off an egg.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Children attending the West Milford Elk’s Good Friday Fish Fry on April 3 searched for hundreds of candy-filled Easter eggs.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Zuri Walker 7 , and Tayvionna Williams 9, of Hewitt are shown.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
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