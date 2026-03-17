Jerry J. Leach, aged 32, who resided in Oak Ridge, and previously Hopatcong, departed this world on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after a tragic accident. He was born on Dec. 14, 1993 to his late mother Joanie in 2020 and his father Jim.

Jerry had a free and adventurous soul that allowed him to pursue his many passions. His most known being his passion for music, which had blossomed after his mom Joanie, had gifted him his first electric guitar and lessons as a teenager. He learned to play the bass guitar which was his main instrument of choice. He has most recently been in the country band Not Leaving Sober. He had done over 300 shows with them, opening for many a headliner and living his best life.

He was always a very genuine, humble and lovable guy. Jerry also had a love of repairing and restoring electric and bass guitars. When he was not on the road playing music he could be found fixing peoples’ old and tattered instruments and bringing them new life. He loved the idea of opening his own guitar store one day where he could bring his beloved cat Puddin to work with him.

Jerry loved restoring cars, specifically 90’s racecars that made him look even bigger than his over 6 ft 3” stature, collecting Pokemon and playing with his nephew Petey, and loved riding skateboards with his best friend and older brother Jack.

He is survived by his older sister, Jenna, and her husband, Peter, and their son, Petey; his brother and best friend, Jack, and his wife, Gabby, and their daughter Jacqueline Angel; his father, Jim; his beloved cat, Puddin and the love of his life, Marsha (his greatest cheerleader), whom he spent many years loving and laughing with; and all of his friends, bandmates and extended family.

It is amazing how one person can show you what living their passions really looked like. He was an awesome brother and person and his passing has created a large hole in our family, I only wish more people could live the way he was able to, doing what he loved and enjoying his time with the people that surrounded him, making others feel a part of the family, loved, cared for and seen. Rest Easy Jerry “Ogi Domani”, Baby Broham