John C. Orecchio of West Milford, N.J., passed away on Feb. 2, 2026. He is survived by his brother, Joseph Orecchio, sister, Jodi Orecchio (Brown), and his daughter, Gianna Orecchio.

John lived his life in pursuit of his passions. He was an avid adventurer, known for turning pastimes into meaningful service. He served on the ski patrol and as a public safety diver with Ringwood Underwater Search and Recovery and the Mahwah Rescue 1 Dive Team.

John is best known for his 30+ year SCUBA career, love of Northeast wreck diving, and for his extensive research on the Stolt Dagali. His depth of knowledge and deep respect for the history of these wrecks are widely recognized within the diving community. Artifacts he carefully uncovered and preserved were a source of great pride to him and have been donated to the New Jersey Maritime Museum.

John found joy in so many of his adventures, but he found the most joy in being a dad.

A memorial visitation will be held at Richards Funeral Home, West Milford on Saturday Feb. 21, 2026, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A private dive will be organized over the summer where he will be laid to rest with his favorite shipwreck.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, where his beloved fur-grandchildren were rescued.