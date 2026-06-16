John G. Lanterman, 86, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2026, surrounded by family. Born on July 1, 1939, John lived a life defined by hard work, community involvement, and unwavering devotion to his family.

John was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Jean Magee Lanterman and John R. Lanterman; his sisters, Joan Evtuch and Jill Lanterman; and his cherished daughter, Lisa Lanterman Myles.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marion Brough Lanterman; his daughters, Kim Barrett (Kurt Trockels) and Kelly Coleman (John Coleman); and his grandchildren, Johnny Coleman, Gabrielle Krizak (Simon Krizak), Caroline Coleman, Candice Konrad (Ryan Konrad), Sydney Barrett, Christopher Barrett, Spencer Myles, and Shane Myles. His grandchildren brought him immense joy. He was also the proud great-grandfather of Logan, Mia, Christopher, and Elizabeth.

John was a lifelong entrepreneur whose strong work ethic and outgoing personality made him well known throughout the community. He owned and operated Lakeside Market, where he worked as a butcher and store owner, and built a successful sanitation business, Lakeside Cleanups. Friendly, approachable, and always ready for a conversation, John was often affectionately referred to as the “Mayor” by those who knew him.

A lifelong athlete, John’s love of sports began in his youth. He was a three-sport varsity athlete at Hawthorne High School, where he developed the competitive spirit and determination that would remain with him throughout his life. His passion for athletics continued into adulthood as he formed his own team and played catcher on the men’s softball team, enjoying the camaraderie and friendships that sports provided.

A dedicated member of his community, John was active in the Warwick Masonic Lodge and the West Milford Elks. His enthusiasm for life, sense of humor, and ability to connect with people left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

John spent more than 60 years in Upper Greenwood Lake, a place he loved dearly. He also enjoyed over 30 years as a snowbird in New Port Richey, Florida. Whether he was relaxing on the lake, enjoying Florida’s sunshine, playing cards, or spending time with family and friends, he embraced life to the fullest.

Above all else, John treasured his family. Of all the titles he held throughout his life, the one he valued most was “Papa John.” He took great pride in spending time with his children and grandchildren, creating memories that will be cherished for generations. He especially loved family gatherings, grandkids’ sporting events, and days spent on the water.

An avid fisherman and hunter, John found happiness in the outdoors. He loved being on a boat, tanning in the sun, spending time at the racetrack, and sharing those experiences with family and friends. His adventurous spirit and love of life were evident in everything he did.

Though his passing leaves a tremendous void in the hearts of those who loved him, John’s memory will live on through the countless stories, laughter, and traditions he leaves behind, including how “Papa John” proudly carved the Thanksgiving turkey and made sure he had a glass of Chivas in his hand. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered for his devotion to family, his larger-than-life personality, his quick wit, his legendary frugality, and his lifelong conviction that no Yankees lead was ever truly safe.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Richards Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.