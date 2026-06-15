Richard Russinko

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Richard “Dick” Russinko, on June 4, 2026, at the age of 93. Dad was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. At the age of 17, Dad’s life changed when he contracted polio. While the disease presented challenges that would remain with him throughout his life, it never defined him. Instead, he met every obstacle with determination, resilience, humor, and an unwavering commitment to those he loved. One of the greatest blessings that changed his life forever was meeting a beautiful English woman, Valerie, who became his wife. Together, they built a life rooted in Riverdale, NJ. They were married for 62 years and he often said that, she made him “a stronger man and a pretty decent father.”

He built a successful career as an Art Director at Sudler & Hennessey, where his creativity, talent, and vision left a lasting impression on colleagues and clients alike, many of whom became lifelong friends that he cherished. Never one to shy away from a challenge, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by learning to fly and eventually soloing an airplane. He found special joy in sharing that love of aviation with his son-in-law, Mark, and grandson, Tyler. The time they spent together discussing airplanes, flying, and the freedom of the skies created cherished lasting memories.

Above all else, Dad was a family man. He was the proud father of three children, Wendy, David, and Cathy whom he loved beyond measure. Whether it was a softball or baseball diamond, hockey rink, or football field he was always there. He never missed a game or a moment. Rain or shine, victory or defeat, he was our biggest fan, cheering from the sidelines with pride and encouragement. Some friends may even remember dollar bills for home runs, the old Milk Barn or Curlies for ice cream treats in the GTO. We could always count on seeing his face in the crowd and hearing his voice supporting us every step of the way.

As the family grew, so did his joy. Becoming a grandfather to two cherished grandchildren, Ashley and Tyler brought a new chapter of happiness to his life. He adored them completely and treasured every opportunity to spend time with them—building models, making animals out of wire hangers and enjoying treats while watching Chicken Run, Pirates of the Caribbean and the Bee movie on repeat. Every moment was filled with unconditional love, laughter, and memories that will be cherished forever.

Those who knew Dad will remember his strength, kindness, loyalty, and quiet determination. He taught by example that life’s challenges need not diminish one’s spirit, and that the true measure of a man is found in the love he gives, the friendships he cherishes, the neighbors he enjoys and values, and the family he nurtures. He embraced life with gratitude and reminded us that, despite its challenges, life is beautiful.

He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and always remembered. Love you Dad! We know you loved us more—and there you go, getting the last word in, one more time.We are especially grateful to Betty and Laura for their kindness, compassion and unwavering support. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the members of the Riverdale Police, Fire and EMS Departments for their professionalism, quick response, and care. A special thank you to the dedicated and compassionate staff of Bloomingdale Care Center, whose warmth, dignity, and attentive care brought comfort to both Dad and our family. In accordance with his wishes, no formal services will be held. Dad was a generous man who supported many charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his memory may consider making a donation to a favorite charity of their choice.

As we celebrate his life privately, we welcome family and friends to share stories, photographs, and memories with us. These treasured thoughts may be sent to the family home in Riverdale and will help us honor the love, laughter, kindness, and countless moments he shared with all who knew him.