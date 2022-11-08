Joyce C. Reffi, 84 years, of West Milford, NJ., passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

She was born on October 3, 1938, in Teaneck, NJ to the late Ruth (nee McCready) and the late Eugene Thompson and grew up in Ridgefield Park, NJ.

Joyce married Marino E. Reffi in 1957 and together they raised their five children while residing in West Milford, NJ.

She was predeceased by her loving parents Ruth and Eugene; her adored son Eugene Reffi in 2001, her loving grandson Robert Drew in 2008; and her dear brothers Eugene Thompson in 1984 and Albert Thompson in 2008.

Joyce is survived by her beloved husband Marino; her devoted children Jim Reffi and his wife Kathleen, Michael Reffi, Christine Drew and her husband Wally, and Leeann Detaranto; her cherished grandchildren Ryan Reffi, Adam Reffi, Brandon Detaranto, Katie Junior, Amy Scanniello, and Kayla Reffi; her adored great grandchildren Jesse Reffi, Clayton Reffi, Emmy Rose Junior, and Vincent Scanniello; her dear nieces Karen Thompson and Lisa Thompson and her loving nephews Eugene Thompson, Jr. (Godson), Todd Thompson, and Eric Thompson; as well as many dear friends.

The family received visitors on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

The funeral mass took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s RC Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 followed by the interment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pope John Endowment Fund; www.popejohnendowment.org/donate

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.