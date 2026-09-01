Katharina Link

Katharina “Kathy” Link (nee Kupetz), 91 years, of the Newfoundland section of West Milford Township, N.J., was called home by Our Lord on Aug. 26, 2026. She succumbed to the progression of Pulmonary Fibrosis.

She was born on May 15, 1935, in Șandra, Satu Mare, Romania (German spelling: Schandra) to the late Stefan Kupetz and Elizabeth (nee Kaiser) Kupetz. In October 1944, she left Romania with her family to flee the advancing Russian troops. They lived in Austria and Germany before immigrating to the United States in 1952. While living in Germany, Katharina attended the Gute Hausfrau Schule (Good Housewife School) where she learned to cook, bake, sew, knit, embroider and crochet.

Kathy and John were married on May 19, 1956, and lived in Garfield, Elmwood Park and Newfoundland, N.J.

She was previously employed as a sewing machine operator and as an electronics assembly worker.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting and embroidery. She was famous for her baking prowess. Family and friends always looked forward to her cakes at family gatherings. Her specialties were: German pudding cake, Pennsylvania Black cake, cream cheese cookies and Cheesecake.

Kathy’s favorite thing to do was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Stefan and Elizabeth (nee Kaiser) Kupetz, her husband John Link, her daughter Marianne Link, her sister Mary Tom, and her brother Joseph Kupetz.

Kathy is survived by her daughter Helen Campbell and her husband Robert, and her son John Link and his wife Patricia; her grandsons Alexander Campbell and his wife Stephanie, Stephen Link and his wife Jing, and Joseph Link; her granddaughter Lisa Campbell; her brother Martin Kupetz and his wife Ingrid; her brother-in-law Stephen Tom; her sister-in-law Ann Link; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

The funeral mass will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.

Interment will immediately follow at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be in Katharina’s name to: American Lung Association: https://www.lung.org

On line directions and condolences: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com