It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter and sister, Megan Helen Kohlsaat.

Born and raised in West Milford, N.J., Megan was a kind adventurer. After graduating from West Milford High School in 2007, she continued her education through the County College of Morris, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the College of Staten Island in 2015 as Valedictorian of the School of Business. Megan’s determination and intelligence was well recognized, earning her a collection of academic awards including an International Business Alumni Award for Academic Excellence in International Business. Megan’s educational journey included a semester abroad studying in Dublin, Ireland, which ignited her passion for travel and exploration.

Megan’s education and charisma enabled her to establish a career in the financial industry and ascend the corporate ladder. Megan’s career began at Prudential Financial, where she worked as Platinum Relationship Manager, and most recently she worked at Empower as a Partner Advocate.

Megan was a kind, empathetic, and vibrant person. She loved meeting new people and experiencing new cultures. What began with her semester abroad developed into an intense passion for travel taking her around the world. She spread her smile and fun-loving energy everywhere, including Italy, Ireland, Belize, Iceland, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Spain- always making sure to return with gifts for her family. Megan had a love for outdoor adventuring and exploring; Hiking, biking, rafting, and spending time with her family on the beach were some of her favorite activities. Megan was an imaginative and creative person, she loved music and dancing, and creating beautiful drawings and stained glass art. She loved her cat Oliver, who she spent 16 years caring for. Most of all, Megan loved her family. She always made an extra effort to see her family and make holidays and birthdays special, and always brought everyone together to take family photos. Megan had a spirit you could feel, and one you could hear from the other side of the house. Megan will always be remembered for her energy, her passion, her ability to bring people together, her sense of humor and laughter, and her endless supply of kindness.

Megan is survived by her mother and father, Diane Borie and Craig Kohlsaat, her stepfather and stepmother Andre Borie, and Kathy Kohlsaat, her siblings Amanda Cardenas, Amy Kohlsaat, and Kevin Kohlsaat, her brother in-law and future sister in-law Nick Cardenas and Katie Mueller, her nephew and niece Lucas and Natalie, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, step-siblings, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 07, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home located at 1440 Union Valley Rd, West Milford, NJ 07480.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Megan’s memory to the Jed Foundation, https://jedfoundation.org/.