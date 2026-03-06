Susan Emily Taylor, 82 years old of West Milford, N.J., passed into eternity on Feb. 28, 2026.

She is survived by her husband Jim Taylor, her daughter Michelle Taylor, her son James E. Taylor, her grandson James C. Taylor, and her brother Howard Otton.

She was a dedicated wife, a loving mother and an adoring grandmother, the glue that held a crazy family together. She will be remembered for her kindness, love and compassion.

Friends and family are invited to Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford NJ on Friday, March 6, 2026 from 2-4 p.m.