Susan Kitchell (Greene), beloved wife, mother, grammy, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was the cherished daughter of Walter Patrick Greene and Bernadette Marie Greene (Wolff). She is survived by her devoted husband, John “Jack” Kitchell; her loving daughters, Kate Sant’Angelo (Kevin) of Somerville, N.J., and Jacqueline Kitchell-Barrett (Timothy) of Vernon, N.J.; her adoring grandchildren, Adelaide and Violet Sant’Angelo; her dear sisters, Janet Cox of Hudson, Fla., and Donna McCarthy Greene of Wantage, N.J.; and her many caring nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by both her parents and siblings, Patricia Greene Fletcher, Judith Wigley, and Walter Greene.

Sue was affectionately known as “Aunt Susie” by her nieces and nephews, a title that naturally extended beyond family. As generations grew, she became known as Aunt Susie “The Great,” before ultimately assuming her most cherished title as “Grammy”. A hug and a kiss from Susie could make everything better. She deeply understood the importance of family and served as a steady, loving anchor, keeping generations closely connected.

Sue grew up in West Milford Lakes and often spoke fondly of the wonderful community that shaped her. She attended Queen of Peace Elementary School and graduated from West Milford Township High School in 1973. In 1984, she married Jack Kitchell, and together they settled in Kitchell Lake to raise their family. Sue worked as a bookkeeper for many years before retiring to devote herself full-time to being a loving grandmother.

Sue loved to laugh with her family and friends, take long drives through the country roads of New Jersey and New York State, and enjoy the calmness of the first snow of the season. She also had a special gift for making every holiday sweeter; everyone could count on her to arrive with far too many pies, always meant to be shared. Her warmth, humor, and unconditional love left a lasting mark on all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on through the many lives she touched.

Susie’s life will be honored with a Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in West Milford on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of a traditional wake, her family invites everyone to a repass from 3-7 p.m. at the West Milford Elks Lodge, where we will gather to share memories, tears, and laughs, honoring the wonderful woman she was. Please feel free to join our family for Mass, the celebration, or both. Children are warmly invited.

We are deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support during this terribly difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the West Milford First Aid Squad in Sue’s memory. https://www.wmfas.org