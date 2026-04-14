William Gervens of Newfoundland was called into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 11, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 88.

Born to William A. and Marjorie Gervens, Bill was the elder of two boys. He moved from East Rutherford at a young age and grew up in Pompton Lakes. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Dawn, in 1958, they moved from Pompton Lakes to Wyckoff. In 1983, they moved to Newfoundland where he enjoyed living on their farm, and where their children eventually built their own homes, affectionately calling it the Ponderosa.

Before beginning his career, Bill served 8 years in the National Guard achieving the rank of sergeant first class. He then began his career as a welder in his own business, while at the same time working part-time as a special police officer in Pompton Lakes. He eventually became employed by several different quarries, where he consistently worked his way up to general manager. He was also involved in the mining industry and involved in the de-watering of the Mt. Hope Mine. In 1976, he founded his own commercial construction company, Gervens Enterprises, Inc., of which he was President and CEO until his passing. In 2003, he was asked to return to his quarry industry roots and became a consultant for Braen Stone Industries, a position that he thoroughly enjoyed and held until his passing.

His multiple careers kept him very busy, but Bill also found the time to serve on multiple town Planning Boards, as well as the Passaic County Planning Board for many years. He served on the West Milford Town Council, serving as President from 2003 to 2006. He was an active member of the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association and was honored as Man of the Year in 1997 and 2002. He was also honored by the Boy Scouts of America in 2008. His lifetime of service resulted in many other honors too numerous to mention. He loved to help people and his community in any way he could.

He has been an active member of the Green Pond Bible Chapel for many years and served on their Board of Deacons, and also managed the construction of their classroom and gymnasium additions.

Bill was happiest on his tractor, doing projects on the family farm and spending time with his wife and kids and grandkids. He loved making trips to their place in Cherry Valley, New York. He also enjoyed fishing, especially at the Jersey Shore.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 68 years, Dawn (Herbst) Gervens; daughter Deborah Schumacher and her husband Glen, daughter Kimberlee Frawley and her husband Shawn, daughter Stacey Poplawski, granddaughter Tonya DeVito and her husband, Michael, granddaughters Kristen and Brenna Frawley, brother David Gervens and his wife Linda, sister-in-law Carole Vreeland and nieces Amie Clippinger (Aaron), Julie Coburn (Art), Kristie Aytes (T.J.) and nephews David Gervens Jr. (Jenn), Ward Vreeland Jr. (Becky), and Wayne Vreeland (Christine). He was predeceased by his parents, William A. and Marjorie, and his son-in-law, Brian Poplawski.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Green Pond Bible Chapel, 1083 Green Pond Road, Newfoundland, on Saturday, April 18, at 11 a.m. with a repast to follow.

Memorial donations may be made to Green Pond Bible Chapel, P.O. Box 99, 1083 Green Pond Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (www.greenpondbible.org) and/or Solid Rock Day Camp, 37 Stephens Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 www.solidrock.camp

On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.