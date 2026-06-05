West Milford Farmers Market opens 17th season with strong turnout

The West Milford Farmers Market kicked off its 17th summer season June 3 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mayor Michele Dale.

The market is held outdoors in the parking lot of West Milford Presbyterian Church and will continue there through October before moving indoors at the church for the colder months.

Organizers said approximately 400 shoppers attended opening day, browsing offerings from 24 to 28 vendors. Products available at the market range from fresh produce and prepared foods, including pizza, to handmade crafts and other specialty items.

Visitors also can enjoy live music while shopping.

The market is held every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and has become a popular community gathering place since its founding 17 years ago.

Organizers said the weekly event continues to provide residents with access to local farmers, food vendors, artisans and small businesses while supporting the regional economy.