America250 lecture explores Declaration of Independence, Revolutionary War myths

Joel Farkas gave the second Coffee Talk Lecture of West Milford Library’s America250 lecture series on Saturday, June 13.

His first lecture was Remembering the Revolution. In this talk, he spoke about the history of the Declaration of Independence and corrected common fallacies surrounding revolutionary history.

Farkas reviewed the political struggle from fighting for independence from Great Britain to the framing and adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

He explained the origins of the philosophy incorporated in both the Declaration and the structure of the government. The founders derived the roots of democracy from the ancient past. The concept of citizens taking part in government came from Greek philosophy. Next, the framers incorporated the belief that citizens have a duty to take part in public life and put the common good above personal interest. John Locke, influenced by Greek and Roman thought, had the strongest direct influence on the philosophy of the Declaration. His ideas about natural rights (life, liberty, and property) and government shaped Thomas Jefferson‘s writing.

During his talk, Farkas corrected some misconceptions.

The Declaration was not signed on July 4, 1776, that’s when Congress approved the final wording of the declaration. July 2 is when Congress voted for independence. Broadside announcements were distributed to the Colonies to announce the Declaration of Independence. The broadside printer used the July 4 date and that date stuck.

It is a myth that John Hancock signed his name on the Declaration “so large that King George would see it.”

Jefferson’s concept of the pursuit of happiness meant to live a life of virtue over self interest. The meaning of “happiness” has evolved.

The word “independence” does not appear in the Declaration of Independence. however, the word “independent” as in “independent state” does appear.

Betsy Ross did not design the first American flag. In 1870, Ross’s grandson presented a paper claiming his grandmother made the first American flag, and this attribute stuck. Historians are not certain who designed the first flag.

Not every colonist was in favor of breaking from Great Britain. For instance, Benjamin Franklin’s son was a committed loyalist to the British crown. When the colonies moved toward independence, the father and son took separate sides, and Franklin could not convince his son otherwise. Franklin thought of his son as supporting the enemy and so he disinherited him.

An interesting fact Farkas mentioned is that New Jersey had more Revolutionary War skirmishes and fights than any other colony. Every county in the state had at least one.