West Milford welcomes holiday season

West Milford. West Milford residents kicked off the holiday season Dec. 1 with a festive Town Hall celebration featuring performances, treats, displays and a visit from Santa.

| 02 Dec 2025 | 09:25
    West Milford Township ushered in the holiday seasons with an annual tree lighting on Monday. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    An ice sculptor creates a piece during the tree lighting. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    A truck decked out in Christmas lights. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Santa Claus speaks before the tree lighting. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Odette Helmrich, 4 and Morgan Ruhl, 5, both of West Milford pose behind a light-up reindeer. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Precision Dance Academy performs. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)

Hundreds of residents gathered at Town Hall on Monday to kick off the holiday season, leaving with a strong sense of community and the warm glow of holiday spirit.

Steaming hot chocolate, s’mores melted over a fire pit, falling snow, a performance by Precision Dance Academy, the presentation of colors by the Boy Scouts, carols from the West Milford High School band and choir, a Girl Scouts sing-along, the 2026 Miss America Coed, an ice-carved Santa, a truck wrapped in colorful lights and a visit from Santa on his sleigh all came together for a festive celebration.