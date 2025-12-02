West Milford welcomes holiday season

Hundreds of residents gathered at Town Hall on Monday to kick off the holiday season, leaving with a strong sense of community and the warm glow of holiday spirit.

Steaming hot chocolate, s’mores melted over a fire pit, falling snow, a performance by Precision Dance Academy, the presentation of colors by the Boy Scouts, carols from the West Milford High School band and choir, a Girl Scouts sing-along, the 2026 Miss America Coed, an ice-carved Santa, a truck wrapped in colorful lights and a visit from Santa on his sleigh all came together for a festive celebration.