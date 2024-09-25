Boy wins 5K benefiting schools

Bryce Leslie, 13, of West Milford won the Highlander Education Foundation 5K on Sunday, Sept. 22 with a time of 20:32.70.

He was one of about 40 members of the Jr. Highlander Track Club who took part in the first race sponsored by the foundation, which raises funds for supplemental programs in the township’s public schools.

Cameron Leslie, 10, of West Milford was second with a time of 20:56.34, followed by Matthew Gough, 36, of West Milford with a time of 21:00.18.

The top three female finishers were Elizabeth Corkum, 40, of Warwick, N.Y., (fourth overall) with a time of 21:05.84; Emma Lawrence, 12, of West Milford (fifth overall) with a time of 21:49.89; and Kayla Clegg, 12, of West Milford (ninth overall) with a time of 22:22.73.

Nearly 100 people entered the event. Their ages ranged from 6 to 82.

Paradise Knoll School teacher Brian Leslie, who organized the race, was pleased with the turnout. He expects the number of participants to triple by the third year of the race.

Brian Leslie, president of Jr. Highlander Track Club, pointed out that the club members were running a 5K for the first time.

Former Mayor Carl Richko, who has run in 5Ks as well as in marathons in other towns, was happy to take part in a local 5K that benefits the schools.

The course was not easy because it had several hills, he noted.