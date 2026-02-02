CASA seeks volunteers to advocate for children in foster care

More than 500 children in Passaic and Union counties are currently living in foster care, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Passaic and Union Counties is seeking volunteers to help ensure their voices are heard.

CASA recruits, trains and supports volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children while they are in foster care. After completing a 36-hour training, court observation, and background check, volunteers are sworn in by a Family Court judge and assigned to a child or sibling group. Advocates visit their assigned child monthly, communicate with everyone involved in the case, and submit reports and recommendations directly to the judge.

The next volunteer training begins Feb. 24 in Wayne. Training location does not determine the county of advocacy; volunteers may train in Wayne and advocate for children in either Passaic or Union counties. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old and attend an information session before beginning training.

Upcoming information sessions at the Wayne office, 415 Hamburg Turnpike, Suite D2, include Feb. 2 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Feb. 5 at 12 p.m., Feb. 7 at 10 a.m., Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m., and Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. Union County sessions include Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Elizabeth office and 5 p.m. at Mountainside Library, and Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. at the Elizabeth office and 5:30 p.m. at the Colleen Fraser Building in Westfield.

Erica Fischer-Kaslander, executive director of Child Focus, which operates CASA, said volunteers are often the only consistent adult in a child’s life while in foster care. “Our dedicated volunteers ensure each child’s voice is heard, their needs are met, and a safe and stable future is prioritized,” she said.