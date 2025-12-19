Conlon reflects on public service as council term concludes

Councilman Matthew Conlon concluded his three-year term on the West Milford Township Council by reflecting on his career in public service and reaffirming his commitment to the community during the council’s meeting.

“I’ve had a 15-year career in public service — almost half of my life,” Conlon said. “Serving in this capacity has been one of the most humbling and rewarding opportunities that I’ve had. It’s truly been a privilege to serve alongside these esteemed colleagues under Mayor (Michele) Dale’s leadership.”

Conlon said he was proud of the council’s work through challenging periods, including economic uncertainty, political division and the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the township remains committed to a positive, forward-thinking future.

“I love West Milford,” he said. “This is a farewell for now, not a goodbye forever. I’ll still be around, and I’ll still be serving in some capacity.”

Council members offered praise and lighthearted remarks in response. Councilwoman Ada Erik joked that Conlon would not be stepping away entirely, saying she planned to appoint him to several committees. Councilman Michael Chazukow praised Conlon’s communication style and encouraged younger residents to become involved in local government.

“Politicians would do well to explain difficult subjects and defend their positions,” Chazukow said, adding that Conlon’s willingness to speak at length helped residents better understand council actions.

Chazukow also noted the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States and referenced The American Crisis by Thomas Paine, emphasizing the power of words in shaping history.

Dale thanked the council for its work over the past year and expressed appreciation for Conlon’s service.

“We work together, support each other and talk through disagreements,” Dale said. “That respect and cooperation have done great things for this township, and I wish Councilman Conlon the best in his future endeavors.”

Wallisch Homestead

Earlier in the meeting, the council discussed a $40,000 funding request from the Friends of Wallisch Homestead for outdoor patio seating.

Dale and council members raised questions about the patio’s size, but Co-Chairman and Construction Director Mark Lynch said the proposed design would be sufficient and could be expanded if needed.

Township Administrator Bill Senande said the request falls below the $53,000 bidding threshold. He said new quotes will be obtained, and if pricing remains consistent, the council is expected to consider a resolution in January to award $40,000 in open space funds for the project.